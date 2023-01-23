Alphonse Puthren protests against trolling over Gold: ‘I’ll just become invisible in the internet’

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has lashed out at those who have been trolling him over his last film Gold. Puthren has come under a lot of fire on the internet after the release of Gold. The film was his much-awaited comeback after a gap of seven years. And there were a lot of expectations from it. However, the scale and scope of the film failed to meet the expectations, unleashing a barrage of online abuse against Puthren.

The director had reacted sharply to online trolling earlier too. But, this time, he’s protesting against his detractors on social media by updating his Facebook profile picture, in which his face is not clearly visible.

“If you are trolling me and telling bad things about me and my film Gold for your satisfaction … it is good for you. Not for me. So I’m protesting by not showing my face in internet. I’m not your slave or i did not give rights to tease me or abuse me in public. So see my works if you like. And don’t come into my page and show your anger. If you do so, I’ll just become invisible in the internet,” Alphonse Puthren wrote on his Facebook page.

Puthren also suggested that he believes that he would bounce back from his current situation and redeem himself in the future. “I’m not like before. I’ll be true to myself first and then to my partner and my children and the people who really like me and stood beside me when I fell down. I will never forget the laugh in your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose. It happens by nature. So the same nature will protect me with the support. Have a great day,” he added.

Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles, was released last December. Alphonse Puthren has been very defensive about the film and he has been hitting out at his critics online.

On the work front, Puthren will next helm a film titled Paattu with Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.