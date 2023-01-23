scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Alphonse Puthren protests against trolling over Gold: ‘I’ll just become invisible in the internet’

Director Alphonse Puthren has been very defensive about Malayalam movie Gold since the beginning.

Premam, alphonse puthren, premam director, alphonse puthren next movie, next movie alphonse puthren pics,Alphonse Puthren's Gold received mixed reviews.
Listen to this article
Alphonse Puthren protests against trolling over Gold: ‘I’ll just become invisible in the internet’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has lashed out at those who have been trolling him over his last film Gold. Puthren has come under a lot of fire on the internet after the release of Gold. The film was his much-awaited comeback after a gap of seven years. And there were a lot of expectations from it. However, the scale and scope of the film failed to meet the expectations, unleashing a barrage of online abuse against Puthren.

The director had reacted sharply to online trolling earlier too. But, this time, he’s protesting against his detractors on social media by updating his Facebook profile picture, in which his face is not clearly visible.

Also Read |Varisu vs Thunivu at box office: Vijay starrer is the Pongal winner, Ajith Kumar scores a big hit

“If you are trolling me and telling bad things about me and my film Gold for your satisfaction … it is good for you. Not for me. So I’m protesting by not showing my face in internet. I’m not your slave or i did not give rights to tease me or abuse me in public. So see my works if you like. And don’t come into my page and show your anger. If you do so, I’ll just become invisible in the internet,” Alphonse Puthren wrote on his Facebook page.

Puthren also suggested that he believes that he would bounce back from his current situation and redeem himself in the future. “I’m not like before. I’ll be true to myself first and then to my partner and my children and the people who really like me and stood beside me when I fell down. I will never forget the laugh in your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose. It happens by nature. So the same nature will protect me with the support. Have a great day,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles, was released last December. Alphonse Puthren has been very defensive about the film and he has been hitting out at his critics online.

On the work front, Puthren will next helm a film titled Paattu with Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 14:39 IST
Next Story

Delhi High Court nixes media baron Raghav Bahl’s plea against ED probe

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

All eyes on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close