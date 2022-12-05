Alphonse Puthren lashes out after Gold’s negative reviews: ‘A lot of jealousy, contempt and mockery directed at me’

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has lashed out at those who have given negative reviews to his latest film Gold. On Monday, in a lengthy post, the filmmaker expressed his displeasure over the volume of negative feedback he has received. While he maintained he welcomes a critical review of his work, he made no secret about his frustration with certain adjectives that have been used to describe his film.

“Everyone should read the negative reviews of Gold. A lot of jealousy, contempt and mockery has been directed towards me and my film. The feeling of hearing all this…My special thanks for the negative reviews,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He claimed that he has received unsolicited advice in the reviews. “You can quickly say the tea is not good. Is it strong or not? Is there too much water or not? Is there too much milk or not? Has the milk gone sour or not? Is there too much sugar or not? All this feedback is good for the person who has to make tea in the future. To boost your ego, you can say bad tea, awful tea, disgusting tea. This does not help anyone. I didn’t call this film Neram 2 or Premam 2. I titled this film Gold. The team and I did not make this film to make you angry, disturbed or waste your precious time. Please don’t doubt me and my team,” he added.

Alphonse had saved the snarkiest response for his critics for the footnote. “NOTE: Please don’t say you could have done Gold this way or that because I directed a film like Gold for the first time. You would have been right if I had done a film like Gold before,” he said.

Gold was Alphonse’s first film to release in seven years. His last directorial outing was Premam, which came out in 2015 and became a huge hit at the box office. Last week, Gold opened to mixed reviews from the critics.

“How do you enjoy an Alphonse Puthren film? By simply being in the moment. If you expect the narrative to take you someplace else, you might be left disappointed. Instead, if you choose to enjoy what the film is offering you at any given moment, you will find entertainment. Like life, in Alphonse’s films, it’s not the destination but the journey that matters,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar R.

Gold stars Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles.