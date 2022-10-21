Alone teaser: Mohanlal’s new film revisits loneliness of Covid-19 induced lockdown

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie Alone. The tagline of the movie reads, “Real Heroes Are Always Alone.” The trailer begins with an image of Mohanlal seen through a keyhole. He is wearing a see-through mask as he introduces himself as Kalidasan. He also suggests his various other preferred names. Staying true to the title, we don’t see any other person in the teaser, besides Kalidasan.

Judging from the teaser, it seems like Alone is set against the backdrop of Covid-19 induced lockdown. Kalidasan is locked inside the house and his only contact with the world seems to happen through layers of walls. Either he speaks through the door or on the phone. No in-person communication. The only thing we know about Kalidasan is he has gone to jail. Either he’s a criminal or a cop. When he’s asked who he is, he makes up a job title, which is part of the United Nations.

Also Read | Monster movie review: This Mohanlal film is outright offensive

Alone is directed by Shaji Kailas. And the film seems very different from the typical Shaji Kailas films. Alone marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Shaji after a gap of 12 years. The actor-director duo had earlier delivered hits like Aaram Thamburan and Narasimham. Their last collaboration was Red Chillies, which came out in 2009. The tone, feel and texture of Alone, however, feels like a departure from the over-the-top masala entertainers that people have come to expect from this collaboration.

Alone seems like a one-actor movie. However, the makers have not confirmed it officially. The film will release in cinemas soon.

Mohanlal’s Monster, meanwhile, opened in cinemas across the world today.