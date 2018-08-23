Onam releases postponed to September due to Kerala floods

The stakeholders understand that releasing films at a time when Kerala is trying to recover from the worst floods in 100 years will reflect poorly on the film industry. The stakeholders understand that releasing films at a time when Kerala is trying to recover from the worst floods in 100 years will reflect poorly on the film industry.

Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) official MC Bobby today confirmed that Malayalam films that were slated to release during Onam have been postponed due to the ongoing flood crisis in Kerala.

As many as four films were set to hit the screens during the festival season. Mollywood star Nivin Pauly’s period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni, Mammootty’s Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Amal Neerad’s Varathan and Biju Menon’s comedy Padayottam were slated for release between August 15 and August 24. However, after the torrential rains and floods ravaged the state, all new films have been postponed to September.

According to reports, the stakeholders understand that releasing films at a time when Kerala is trying to recover from the worst floods in 100 years will reflect poorly on the film industry. Besides, it is also a bad time to release a film from the business standpoint.

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce on Thursday reportedly met the producers and exhibitors for deciding the fresh release dates for the films.

According to a Malayalam Manorama report, Tovino Thomas’s Theevandi and Prithviraj’s Ranam will open in cinemas on September 7. Padayottam and Oru Kuttanadan Blog will release on September 14 and Johny Johny Yes Papa, Varathan and Mangalayam Thantunanena on September 20. Mohanlal’s Drama will hit the screens on October 2.

The report also added that the filmmakers of Kayamkulam Kochunni and Odiyan are yet to decide the release date for their respective films.

The members of the Malayalam film fraternity have been doing their bit to help in the ongoing relief efforts in the state. Apart from making donations, the celebrities have been asking fans across the world to make generous monetary contributions to rebuilding the state, which has suffered a loss of whooping Rs 20,000 crore due to the floods.

