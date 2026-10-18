‘He lost all public recognition’: Akhil Marar on Rahul Easwar’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 stint

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8: Tearing into right-wing political commentator Rahul Easwar, filmmaker-politician Akhil Marar alleged that he has lost the recognition and the value his words held in the public sphere after entering Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8. He also pointed out that the current batch of contestants in the house aren’t playing the game on their own, even after host Mohanlal previously rebuked them for the same. For the unversed, Akhil was the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5.

Akhil Marar on Rahul Easwar’s Bigg Boss journey

Expressing sadness over how the other contestants treat Rahul Easwar, Akhil Marar stated that a public figure like him shouldn’t be insulted this way. “I feel that he (Rahul) went and terribly lost all the recognition he had in the public sphere and the value his words commanded,” Akhil said during a conversation with Ginger Media Entertainments.