‘He lost all public recognition’: Akhil Marar on Rahul Easwar’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 stint

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Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8: Tearing into right-wing political commentator Rahul Easwar, filmmaker-politician Akhil Marar alleged that he has lost the recognition and the value his words held in the public sphere after entering Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8. He also pointed out that the current batch of contestants in the house aren’t playing the game on their own, even after host Mohanlal previously rebuked them for the same. For the unversed, Akhil was the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5.
Akhil Marar on Rahul Easwar’s Bigg Boss journey
Expressing sadness over how the other contestants treat Rahul Easwar, Akhil Marar stated that a public figure like him shouldn’t be insulted this way. “I feel that he (Rahul) went and terribly lost all the recognition he had in the public sphere and the value his words commanded,” Akhil said during a conversation with Ginger Media Entertainments.
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Recalling how superstar Mohanlal pointed out during last weekend’s episode that other contestants were behaving like Rahul’s puppets, Akhil maintained that even after this, the contestants still aren’t prepared to play the game on their own. He noted they are not demonstrating the ability to move away from Rahul’s influence and compete in their own capacity.
Akhil Marar calls out contestants’ lack of strategy
Pointing out that even after Bigg Boss cancelled a task upon noticing that the housemates couldn’t play it individually, Akhil Marar said they still haven’t understood what the game is. He stressed the need for each contestant to devise their own strategies and move forward.
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Meanwhile, Rahul Easwar’s behaviour in the Bigg Boss house and his interactions with other contestants have become a hot topic among audiences. Akhil’s observation that Rahul is losing the recognition he once had in public, along with criticism that other contestants still aren’t playing on their own, has fueled the ongoing discussions.
The Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 started its journey on September 6 and has already completed over 40 days. Rahul was among those who entered the house during the launch.