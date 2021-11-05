Ajith arrives unannounced on Marakkar set, hugs Mohanlal and Suniel Shetty. Watch video

Thala Ajith paid a surprise visit to the sets of Mohanlal-starrer upcoming historical war epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Malayalam superstar and one of the production companies behind the film, Aashirvad Cinemas, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the film.

Ajith can be seen embracing and shaking hands with Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty and other cast and crew members. In another shot, Mohanlal, clad in full Marakkar warlord costume, can be seen showing Ajith something on his phone.

Marakkar is set in the 16th century and tells the story of the titular Kunjali Marakkar IV. Kunjali Marakkar was a title given to naval chieftains in the employ of Zamorin of Calicut.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also referred to as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, stars Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu among others in the cast.

Priyadarshan has penned the script with Ani Sasi. MS Aiyyappan Nair has the editing duties, while National Film Award-winning filmmaker Tirru is the director of photography.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham reportedly cost Rs 100 crore to produce, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.