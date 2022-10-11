scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Ajayante Randam Moshanam: Tovino Thomas-Krithi Shetty’s fantasy drama goes on floors

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is billed as a fantasy adventure and it stars Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

Krithi Shetty, Tovino ThomasTovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty at the launch of Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

The upcoming Malayalam movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam went on floors on Tuesday with a customary puja. The big budget film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Actor Krithi Shetty will also make her debut in Malayalam with the film.

“My #malayalam #debut EXTREMELY ELATED and grateful need all your blessings Can’t wait to work with @ttovino,” Krithi tweeted while sharing pictures from the event.

Also Read |Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai: Nivin Pauly, Ram promise an epic love story

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is billed as a fantasy adventure and it’s being shot in the 3D format. Besides Malayalam, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. This will be Tovino’s first pan-India release. The film is helmed by debutant Jithin Lal and the majority of the shooting will take place in Kasaragod. The movie also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Basil Joseph, Harish Uthaman, Hareesh Peradi and Pramod Shetty.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is basking in the back-to-back success of his films. He was last seen in Thallumaala, which was a wacky action drama about a hero with an ill-temperament. The film became a huge hit at the box office in Kerala and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism

Krithi Shetty is also busy with multiple projects. She is shooting for an upcoming Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and it is billed as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 04:31:50 pm
Next Story

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao turns 25

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
On the sets with Amitabh Bachchan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement