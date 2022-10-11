Ajayante Randam Moshanam: Tovino Thomas-Krithi Shetty’s fantasy drama goes on floors

The upcoming Malayalam movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam went on floors on Tuesday with a customary puja. The big budget film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Actor Krithi Shetty will also make her debut in Malayalam with the film.

“My #malayalam #debut EXTREMELY ELATED and grateful need all your blessings Can’t wait to work with @ttovino,” Krithi tweeted while sharing pictures from the event.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is billed as a fantasy adventure and it’s being shot in the 3D format. Besides Malayalam, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. This will be Tovino’s first pan-India release. The film is helmed by debutant Jithin Lal and the majority of the shooting will take place in Kasaragod. The movie also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Basil Joseph, Harish Uthaman, Hareesh Peradi and Pramod Shetty.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is basking in the back-to-back success of his films. He was last seen in Thallumaala, which was a wacky action drama about a hero with an ill-temperament. The film became a huge hit at the box office in Kerala and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of 2022.

Krithi Shetty is also busy with multiple projects. She is shooting for an upcoming Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and it is billed as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.