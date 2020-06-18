Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike Amrutha Saju is winning hearts with her latest photoshoot

Amrutha Saju recreates Aishwarya Rai’s look from 2010 movie Guzaarish (Photo by Amal Shaji). Amrutha Saju recreates Aishwarya Rai’s look from 2010 movie Guzaarish (Photo by Amal Shaji).

Fans are obsessing over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike Amrutha Saju. Amrutha on Wednesday shared pictures from a photoshoot which seems to be inspired by Aishwarya’s characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar.

While in some photos, Amrutha can be seen donning a floor-length black dress along with a red rose in her hair, in other photos, she sports a bridal look with heavy jewellery. The photos have been clicked by photographer Amal Shaji.

Amrutha Saju is not a stranger to showbiz and fame. Besides featuring in several commercials, Amrutha Saju is all set to star in Malayalam film Piccaso, directed by Sunil Kariattukara.

Amrutha is also popular on TikTok. Her recreation of a scene from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film Kandukondain Kandukondain had gone viral.

