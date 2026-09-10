‘Where would you get a kilo of gold?’: Aishwarya Lekshmi slams bizarre wedding rumours

Aishwarya Lekshmi has had enough of the gossip surrounding her personal life and family. In a recent interview with Ranjini Haridas, Aishwarya spoke about everything from rumours about her parents and their professions to a YouTube video that allegedly showed a house claiming to be hers. She also addressed a bizarre claim that her parents had bought a kilo of gold for her wedding.

During the interaction, Aishwarya Lekshmi said her father spends considerable time watching YouTube videos and ends up spotting much of the gossip about her. Her mother, on the other hand, does not have the time to follow such content. Recalling one such rumour, Aishwarya said she heard that her parents had bought a kilo of gold for her wedding. “Where would you even get one kilogram of gold from? Shouldn’t that itself make you realise that the person simply made the whole thing up?,” she recalled asking her father.

Another video showed a large house and claimed it belonged to her family. Aishwarya laughed off the claim, pointing out that her actual house is nowhere near as big.

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Reports also suggested her parents were doctors. Addressing the same, Aishwarya said, “The claim that my parents are doctors is also false. My father worked at the Secretariat and my mother at PMG; both were government employees.”

Also Read – ‘Don’t think I can work with Dulquer again’: Aishwarya Lekshmi on King of Kotha’s failure

When Aishwarya Lekshmi’s clothes became a family issue

Aishwarya Lekshmi also spoke about how trolling over her outfits has affected her parents. What may seem like a passing social media comment to an actor can become a much bigger issue for their families, especially when people in their hometown start asking questions. Aishwarya recalled getting into arguments with her mother over some of the outfits she wore. People would even approach her mother and say, “We saw your daughter walking around dressed like that.”

Aishwarya admitted that she sometimes shows her mother what she is wearing before an interview, partly because speaking openly with her helps ease the stress. While the actor shares a close and friendly relationship with her mother, she also wishes her parents understood her choices better. “My family is always on my mind,” she said, adding that she sometimes feels envious when she sees families who live a simpler life.

‘A man has cheated on me in my life’

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Aishwarya Lekshmi further opened up about a past relationship in which she was cheated on. She said she does not fall for people easily, which made the betrayal particularly painful because she trusted him completely. She only got to know what had happened after the relationship ended. Aishwarya said that another woman approached her to say that she had something to tell her.

“I didn’t feel any anger toward her because it wasn’t her fault,” she said, adding that the revelation stayed on her mind only for two days, and she eventually let it go.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen next in the Malayalam film Aasha, which is scheduled to release on September 11.