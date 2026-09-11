Aishwarya Lekshmi says she needed therapy after a hard breakup: ‘Best decision’

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is one of the most prominent names working across Malayalam and Tamil cinema, has spoken candidly about going through weekly therapy sessions for an year after a difficult breakup.

In an interview with Rajini Haridas, the actress shared details of her mental health journey, including finding the right therapist after a failed first attempt and why she considers the experience “one of the best decisions I’ve ever taken in my life.”

Aishwarya Lekshmi revealed that her first attempt at therapy did not go well. She initially consulted a female therapist online, and explained, “I was going through a very hard breakup. I met with a lady therapist and all of this was online. I never went in person. My schedule wouldn’t allow,” she said. “The way she was speaking was not working for me. So that’s also important, you need to meet the right person.”