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Aishwarya Lekshmi says she needed therapy after a hard breakup: ‘Best decision’
Aishwarya Lekshmi has spoken openly about attending therapy sessions after going through a difficult breakup, and urging others to find the right therapist rather than giving up after a bad first experience.
Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is one of the most prominent names working across Malayalam and Tamil cinema, has spoken candidly about going through weekly therapy sessions for an year after a difficult breakup.
In an interview with Rajini Haridas, the actress shared details of her mental health journey, including finding the right therapist after a failed first attempt and why she considers the experience “one of the best decisions I’ve ever taken in my life.”
Aishwarya Lekshmi revealed that her first attempt at therapy did not go well. She initially consulted a female therapist online, and explained, “I was going through a very hard breakup. I met with a lady therapist and all of this was online. I never went in person. My schedule wouldn’t allow,” she said. “The way she was speaking was not working for me. So that’s also important, you need to meet the right person.”
Also Read: Aishwarya Lekshmi calls herself ‘former lover’ of Kangana Ranaut, compares her to the Joker
According to the actress, she deliberately sought a therapist who did not know her professionally. As a public figure, she was aware that being recognised could compromise the therapeutic relationship. “I don’t want the therapist to know me, because I don’t want them to think I’d promote them. You can’t just find something like that. You would need a referral,” Aishwarya Lekshmi said.
Through a referral, she found a male therapist whose approach aligned with how she processes her emotions. The connection was immediate. “I met this therapist, and he is too good. He’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever taken in my life,” she said. “Since our thoughts aligned, he could help me out. I used to talk, and he would suggest in any given situation how I should draw boundaries.”
Aishwarya Lekshmi recounted how she ended up taking one session every week for a year. “It is expensive, and I really feel I’m better for it,” she said.
The actress, who is from Thiruvananthapuram, also spoke about how living in Mumbai has contributed to her mental well-being. “It has been a place for me that is very comfortable and peaceful,” she said.
Also Read: ‘Don’t think I can work with Dulquer again’: Aishwarya Lekshmi on King of Kotha’s failure
Who is Aishwarya Lekshmi?
Aishwarya Lekshmi gave up a medical career to pursue acting, debuting with the 2017 Malayalam film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Her breakthrough came with Mayaanadhi opposite Tovino Thomas, followed by Varathan with Fahadh Faasil.
She expanded into Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise, which remains her highest-grossing release. Her filmography across both languages includes Ammu, Kumari, Gatta Kusthi, Hello Mummy, and Maaman with Soori.
Her latest release is the upcoming film Aasha, alongside Urvashi and Joju George, releasing on September 11.
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