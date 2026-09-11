‘Don’t know my gotra’: Aishwarya Lekshmi on confronting casteist attitudes in rural Tamil Nadu

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has shared a candid account of her experience while shooting for a schedule of her upcoming film in Erode, describing the shift in cultural context as jarring and, at times, uncomfortable due to casteist attitudes she encountered in a village.

Speaking about her time in Erode in a conversation with Rajini Haridas, Aishwarya said the atmosphere felt like a throwback to an earlier era. “It was a very different life. We were shooting for a portion set in 1996. I kept asking the director, ‘Will people mistake this for a different era?’ The place felt very old. It had a very different culture,” she said.