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‘Don’t know my gotra’: Aishwarya Lekshmi on confronting casteist attitudes in rural Tamil Nadu
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi talks about the casteist attitudes she encountered in a Tamil Nadu village during the shoot of a film.
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has shared a candid account of her experience while shooting for a schedule of her upcoming film in Erode, describing the shift in cultural context as jarring and, at times, uncomfortable due to casteist attitudes she encountered in a village.
Speaking about her time in Erode in a conversation with Rajini Haridas, Aishwarya said the atmosphere felt like a throwback to an earlier era. “It was a very different life. We were shooting for a portion set in 1996. I kept asking the director, ‘Will people mistake this for a different era?’ The place felt very old. It had a very different culture,” she said.
The actor went on to describe specific instances where she felt caste consciousness played out in everyday interactions. “People over there have asked me what is my gotra, and I had newfound appreciation for Malayalees because nobody has asked me that in my life. I don’t even know my gotra,” Aishwarya said.
Also Read: ‘Where would you get a kilo of gold?’: Aishwarya Lekshmi slams bizarre wedding rumours
Reflecting on her reaction to being repeatedly asked about her caste, Aishwarya Lekshmi said she found the experience difficult to process. “What difference does it make to you? That was difficult for me,” she recalled thinking at the time. The actor was careful, however, to clarify that her comments were not meant as a sweeping generalisation about the region or its people. “I’m not saying everybody is like that, but this did happen,” she added.
Aishwarya Lekshmi, a doctor-turned-actor from Thiruvananthapuram, made her debut in 2017 with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela and shot to fame with Mayaanadhi the same year. She has since built a career across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, with notable roles in Varathan, Kaanekkaane, Ammu, Kumari, Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, Gatta Kusthi, Maaman, Hello Mummy and Gatta Kushthi 2. She is currently seen in the Malayalam film Aasha, which hit screens today.
Disclaimer: This article reflects personal experiences and views expressed by the individual, intended for informational and entertainment purposes only
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