‘Don’t think I can work with Dulquer again’: Aishwarya Lekshmi on King of Kotha’s failure

Despite arriving amid significant hype as one of 2023’s biggest Malayalam movies and marking Dulquer Salmaan’s first theatrical release on his home turf in almost two years since Kurup (2021), director Abhilash Joshiy’s King of Kotha became a critical and commercial failure. Not only did the movie flop, but it also drew significant trolling towards the cast and crew, particularly Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lakshmi, who played the lead roles.

Recently, Aishwarya admitted that the King of Kotha debacle affected her significantly, resulting in fewer opportunities for her in Malayalam cinema. She said filmmakers in the industry grew sceptical about casting her in the aftermath, and the trolling reached such high levels that she even lost confidence in working with Dulquer again.