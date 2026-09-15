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‘Met you at 20, married you at 30’: Ahaana Krishna ties the knot with Nimish Ravi, see photos
After weeks of speculation, actress Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi have finally confirmed their marriage. Check out their wedding pictures.
Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi have confirmed that they are married, sharing pictures from their wedding on social media. Nimish revealed that the couple tied the knot on September 13.
Taking to their Instagram handle, the newlyweds shared moments from their intimate traditional wedding ceremony in Kerala. In the photo, Ahaana Krishna is seen in a red kanjivaram bridal saree, adorned with gold jewellery. On the other hand, Nimish Ravi kept it simple with a creme outfit.
Sharing the wedding photos, Ahaana mentioned in her caption that she married her best friend. “Met you at 20, Married you at 30! @nimishravi. My Best Friend, Boy Friend, Partner, Soul-Mate, Comfort Pillow, Cup Cake and now Husband! With you, my heart always beats slow, steady and just right,” she wrote.
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The captioned further read, “To growing old together and building a world we can call our own… here’s to being same team for life and beyond!” Ahaana also thanked her team, calling them an “army of people worked with me in the past few months to make my dream turn out just the way I had dreamt for it to be!”
Ahaana Krishna-Nimish Ravi wedding speculations
Rumours about Ahaana Krishna and Nimish Ravi’s wedding had been circulating online for weeks. Speculation intensified after reports emerged on social media that several prominent members of the film industry had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the celebrations. Kannada star Rishab Shetty and his wife were also spotted in the city. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi is set to work with Rishab on the upcoming film Jai Hanuman.
On Tuesday, Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunath further fuelled the speculation by sharing a photo with the newlyweds at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Ahaana and Nimish had largely kept their relationship and wedding plans away from the public eye until now.
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