‘Met you at 20, married you at 30’: Ahaana Krishna ties the knot with Nimish Ravi, see photos

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna and cinematographer Nimish Ravi have confirmed that they are married, sharing pictures from their wedding on social media. Nimish revealed that the couple tied the knot on September 13.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the newlyweds shared moments from their intimate traditional wedding ceremony in Kerala. In the photo, Ahaana Krishna is seen in a red kanjivaram bridal saree, adorned with gold jewellery. On the other hand, Nimish Ravi kept it simple with a creme outfit.

Sharing the wedding photos, Ahaana mentioned in her caption that she married her best friend. “Met you at 20, Married you at 30! @nimishravi. My Best Friend, Boy Friend, Partner, Soul-Mate, Comfort Pillow, Cup Cake and now Husband! With you, my heart always beats slow, steady and just right,” she wrote.