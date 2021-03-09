Ahaana Krishna not dropped from Prithviraj’s Bhramam due any bias, clarify filmmakers

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Bhramam, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, have issued a statement rubbishing allegations of having discriminated against Ahaana Krishna based on her political afflictions.

“We, Open Book Productions, the Executive Producers of the Malayalam film Bhramam hereby categorically deny political affiliations or any other considerations had anything to do with the casting and choice of technicians of the film. The entire decision of the casting and selection of technicians was that of the creative team of Director/DOP/Writer and the Producer. Any changes were as per the demand of the script and also with the consent of Team Bhramam,” read the statement issued by the filmmakers.

The makers pointed out that Ahaana Krishna was considered for a role in the movie and she even took part in the audition process. “It is true that we did consider Ahaana but then we have emphatically informed her that the final decision will be after a costume trial and look-test. We had forbid her from telling anyone she is in the film till we officially announce, even if we paid her an advance. But then mysteriously there were news articles stating Ahaana was the heroine which we were neither aware nor was from our side. Unfortunately, the camera test was getting delayed as she was working in another film and later she got infected with Covid 19. Eventually, when we did the photo shoot our Director/DOP/Writer felt she won’t fit the character which we communicated to her and even apologized for the inconvenience and assured her we would work together again. All these facts were conveyed to her at all times and Ms. Ahaana Krishna personally is aware of all this and we are sure won’t blame us for there being any politics in this (sic),” the statement read.

“As professionals with more than a combined experience of 100 years in cinema we believe and take all precautions that the art of cinema should be untouched by discrimination based on caste, creed, colour, gender, religion or politics,” the executive producers further added.

The makers also expressed regret at the rumours. “We are deeply pained by assumptions that our film was being spoken of here and also regret that the other members of the cast and crew including our lead actor have been drawn into this issue. We would like to categorically state that Mr. Prithviraj Sukumaran or other members in the team had absolutely nothing to do with the casting decisions of Bhramam,” the statement said.

Bhramam is the Malayalam remake of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun. The shooting of the film was completed in 39 days. The film’s post-production work is currently on.

Bhramam will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Ravi K Chandran. The film also stars Mamta Mohandas, Unni Mukundan, and Raashi Khanna.