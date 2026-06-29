Ahaana Krishna reacts after cousin alleges her family abandoned grandmother: ‘Troublemaker’

Actor Ahaana Krishna has categorically refuted the allegations levelled by her cousin that she and her family abandoned their maternal grandmother. Recently, Tanvi — the niece of the actor’s mother Sindhu Krishna — had claimed that Ahaana’s family had completely isolated Sindhu’s mother. After it sparked a wave of criticism, the actor shared a video revealing the shocking reality behind the allegations and the family’s internal issues.

Mentioning that they tolerated many things out of respect for her grandmother’s age, Ahaana stated that the latter eventually did things that were simply unforgivable. The actor expressed that she is making these revelations because she cannot stand by and watch her mother, Sindhu, being targeted.

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‘She was a troublemaker’: Ahaana Krishna details issues with her grandmother

Maintaining that her grandmother was always a troublemaker, Ahaana Krishna said that getting along with her was extremely difficult. Mentioning that arguments regarding the health of her late grandfather were frequent in the family, she claimed that her grandmother often mistreated the home nurses who came to care for him.

Alleging that around 15 home nurses quit due to her harassment, Ahaana revealed that things escalated when they questioned the grandmother’s cruelty towards their grandfather. The actor noted that the elderly woman then made extremely derogatory remarks against them that could not be overlooked.

“The fact that we are not in contact with my grandmother has nothing to do with my grandfather’s death. The relationship between our grandmother and us was severed on October 31, 2025 — a day before Ishaani’s (Ahaana’s second younger sister) birthday. Our grandparents were supposed to attend the party, but they didn’t show up because of a major issue involving our grandmother. After that, we all only saw her on the day my grandfather passed away: March 29, 2026,” Ahaana shared in the video.

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She added, “I never wanted to say these things about my grandmother, but I am saying them now… she was always a troublemaker. It is difficult to get along with her. My grandfather was a wonderful parent. We grew up seeing my grandmother’s erratic behaviour. We always chose to let it go.”

Why Ahaana Krishna’s family cut ties with her grandmother

Mentioning that their grandmother’s behaviour worsened as her husband’s health declined, Ahaana Krishna added, “He reached a stage where he needed a permanent home nurse. My grandmother has an obsession with cleanliness. It reached a point where she hated anyone entering the house. Because of this, she wasn’t comfortable having a home nurse around. She would create problems, causing the nurse to leave.”

“Between September and March, at least 15 home nurses must have come and gone. They left because they couldn’t bear her harassment. Just because the nurse had to take him to the bathroom, she refused to let him stay in the bedroom and made him sleep in the hall. Won’t there be fights when one sees this? Our conflicts happened because of my grandfather’s health,” the actor pointed out.

Ahaana further revealed that their relationship reached an irreparable stage when they questioned their grandmother about not allowing a home nurse to enter the house when their grandfather was bleeding from the nose. The actor stated that the elderly woman subsequently made disrespectful remarks to them, prompting them to distance themselves from her thereafter.

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“One morning, the home nurse called and said, ‘Grandpa’s nose is bleeding… Grandma isn’t letting me into the house. What should I do?’ Amidst this, my grandmother said some very vile, unforgivable things. When she spoke with such filth, we decided to keep our distance from that relationship. She knows exactly why we don’t call her,” she revealed.

Ahaana Krishna slams cousin Tanvi for bringing family drama to social media

The actor further maintained that even her cousin Tanvi knows all this. “When I shared a voice note of her speaking ill of me in the family group back then, Tanvi had responded sympathetically. Tanvi knows the real reasons. Yet she makes video calls from Canada and does things that seem to prompt the grandmother to speak. I have no words for the mindset Tanvi showed by putting that in a vlog! One cannot forgive and let everything go just because someone is elderly,” she asserted.

Although Ahaana Krishna’s father, actor-politician Krishna Kumar, suggested they remain silent because the truth is on their side, the former said she decided to speak out because the allegations mostly targeted her mother. “The video shared by Tanvi created a negative impact on our family. My father, as usual, said that if the truth is on our side, it is best to remain silent since that it is the best weapon.”

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“This isn’t the first time such lies are being told about our family. But I cannot remain silent, as my father said. My mother is being targeted here. It isn’t right to bring family drama to social media. There are those who say this has now become content for a new vlog for me; remember, we are not that kind of people. However, it is unfortunate that I have to say all this. My mother’s stance is, ‘It’s just Tanvi, let it go.’ But I can’t,” she added.

Krishna Kumar and Sindhu have four daughters together: Ahaana, Diya, Ishaani, and Hansika. Ahaana, the eldest of the four, is known for her performances in movies such as Njan Steve Lopez, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Luca, Adi, and Nancy Rani.

Disclaimer: This report is based on personal accounts and public statements shared on social media and has not been independently verified. It is intended solely for informational purposes.