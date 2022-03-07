Agent: Meet Mammootty as ‘The Devil’ in Akhil Akkineni’s movie

The first look of superstar Mammootty from the upcoming Telugu film Agent was released on Monday. The poster, with the tagline – Ruthless saviour, features Mammootty in an action avatar. It seems the actor is called “The Devil” in the film.

“A Stalwart of Indian Cinema who paved his own path with Discipline & Dedication Megastar @mammukka,” director Surender Reddy tweeted while sharing the character poster.

Also Read | Akhil Akkineni debuts his shredded body as Agent shoot begins, see photo

“Can’t wait to witness the magic on sets,” he added.

Billed as spy-thriller, Agent is written and directed by Surender Reddy, who is known for movies like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Dhruv, Kick among others.

Mammootty on Monday started shooting for an original Telugu film (Agent) after a gap of three years. In 2019, he played the role of late Telugu political leader Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in Yatra. He had also dubbed his lines in Telugu for the movie.

Agent stars Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya in the lead roles. The makers had earlier released the look of Akhil from the movie. The young actor has achieved a chiselled physique to match the popular image of a daredevil spy.

The film is bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under AK Entertainments and Surrender 2 Cinema banners.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is basking in the success of his latest movie Bheeshmaparvam. The Amal Neerad directorial, which is touted as a homage to The Godfather, seems to have struck a chord with critics and the audiences alike in Kerala.