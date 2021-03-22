After the success of The Priest, Mammootty announces the release date of One

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Monday announced that his next film One will be releasing this Friday. “Kadakkal Chandran to take charge from March 26th (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Directed by Santhosh Viswanath of Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame, the movie is written by screenwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay. This film is all about a man, Kadakkal Chandran, and his mission to clean up politics.

One also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Murali Gopy and Shanker Ramakrishnan among others.

Mammootty is basking in the success of his latest film, The Priest. The horror-mystery has the superstar playing the role of an exorcist. While the film initially released in Kerala and a few other overseas markets on March 11, it opened in cinemas in other parts of the country only on March 19.

The Priest has already been tagged as the first Malayalam hit in the post-lockdown period. The film opened to packed houses in the state and it is keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office. It is said to have overtaken the collection of Vijay’s Master in certain regions. It is quite a feat considering that the government continues to enforce the 50 per cent cap on theatre occupancy despite other neighbouring states having granted theatres to operate at their full capacity already.