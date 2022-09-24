After Sreenath Bhasi booked for using foul language during an interview, old video of actor abusing RJ goes viral

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi has sparked a controversy after he lost his cool during an interview while promoting his latest movie, Chattambi. According to reports, the Kerala police have filed a case based on a complaint they received from a YouTube channel, which hosted Sreenath’s controversial interview.

The video shows Sreenath lashing out at the interviewers after they ask him to rank his co-star based on their ‘rowdiness.’ While the interviewers asked the the question in a lighthearted manner, given that the film’s title is Chattambi, which means ‘rowdy’, the question didn’t sit well with Sreenath. He asked the journalists if they have no intention of getting better at their jobs. He shouted, “I’m pissed off right now.” He also used the F-word word during his outburst.

Sreenath, who visited cinemas playing his film Chattambi, was surrounded by the media, who asked him to respond to the controversy. “I have not abused anyone. I just responded in a way that every one person would when insulted. I have done nothing wrong,” he told reporters before he was escorted safely out of the venue.

In the wake of this incident, an old video of Sreenath going on a rant of sorts against an RJ has surfaced online. Sreenath could be seen expressing his displeasure at the questions asked by the RJ. Even as the RJ tried his best to overlook Sreenath’s bad language, the actor continued to throw tantrums and doubled down on the expletives.