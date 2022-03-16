After Salute, Dulquer Salmaan to release Mammootty’s Puzhu on an OTT platform?

The latest buzz is Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film Puzhu is going the OTT way. The speculation comes a day after the Film Exhibitor’s United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) announced a ban on the screening of Dulquer Salmaan’s movies in future as the actor-producer bypassed the theatrical route to release his latest movie Salute on a streaming service.

FEUOK claimed Dulquer had promised that he will release Salute in cinemas when the third wave of Covid-19 comes under control. Salute was supposed to hit screens in January this year. The film, however, is now set to premiere on SonyLIV this Friday.

With Puzhu also going the OTT way, it would further irk the members of FEUOK. Dulquer Salmaan is bankrolling the project, which stars Mammootty and Parvathy in the lead roles.

Puzhu marks the directorial debut of Ratheena, who was an executive producer on the film Uyare, in which Parvathy played the lead role of an acid attack survivor. The film is written by screenwriter duo Suhas-Sharfu (Virus, Varathan) and Harshad, who wrote Mammootty’s critically acclaimed film Unda.

Mammootty, meanwhile, was last seen in gangster drama Bheesmapavram. With a sprawling supporting cast and Mammootty’s strong performance, the movie emerged as a big hit at the box office.