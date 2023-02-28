scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
After many delays, Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham gets release date

Nivin Pauly's long-delayed film Thuramukham is finally hitting screens. Directed by Rajiv Ravi, the film also stars Joju George, Indrajith, Sudev Nair, Arjun Ashokan, Nimiasha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith and Darshana Rajendran.

ThuramukhamNivin Pauly's Thuramukham is helmed by Rajiv Ravi.
Nivin Pauly‘s Thuramukham is one of those films, which has been in cold storage for some time. The movie, which once was much-anticipated by fans, is finally up for release. The film’s release date was changed more than two times but looks like this time it is sure to hit screens.

Production house Magic Frames on Tuesday announced on Twitter that Thuramukham will be hitting screens on March 10. “Thuramukham arrives in cinemas after overcoming all obstacles. Magic Frames releases Thuramukham in theatres on March 10,” read the social media post.

Directed by Rajiv Ravi, who is known for acclaimed films like Annayum Rasoolum and Kammatti Paadam, Thuramukham also stars Joju George, Indrajith, Sudev Nair, Arjun Ashokan, Nimiasha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith and Darshana Rajendran.

Thuramkuham, a period drama, is based on a play written by KM Chidambaran. The play has been adapted for the big screen by his son Gopan Chidambaram.

The film portrays the horrific ‘chappa’ system that once existed as part of the feudal practices wherein copper coins were thrown at the workers and the ones who manage to get hold of the coin got work. The practice led to a lot of violence and bloodshed.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 13:48 IST
