After dad Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday took to social media to express his excitement about receiving UAE’s Golden Visa. “Had the privilege and honour of receiving my golden visa from His Excellency Saood Abdul Aziz in the presence of Mr Yusuf Ali. It was wonderful to hear of all the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities, and also to encourage new talent locally and internationally. Looking forward to productions, shoots and spending more time in Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he wrote.

Dulquer is the latest member of the Malayalam film industry to receive the coveted Golden Visa. The UAE government began allotting the Golden Visas to talents of Malayalam cinema earlier this year starting with Mammootty and Mohanlal. Actor Tovino Thomas was also the recipient of this visa, which allows foreigners to study, work and live in the Gulf state. Bollywood celebrities Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor and his family including his son Arjun, daughters Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi were also issued the visa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had in November last year approved the issuance of a 10-year Golden Visa for professionals in a bid to keep the “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and help in nation-building.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is waiting for the release of the much-awaited movie Kurup. Amid the prevailing uncertainties at the box office in Kerala, the film is expected to directly premiere on a leading OTT platform soon.

What is UAE’s Golden Visa?

The Golden Visa offers long-term residency (5 and 10 years) to investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with outstanding talents the likes of researchers, medical professionals and those within the scientific and knowledge fields, and remarkable students.

Through the issuance of the Golden Visa, the UAE government has made it clear that they are committed to providing expatriates and investors an extra reason to feel secure about their future.