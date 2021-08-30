After Mammootty and Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas gets UAE’s golden visa

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas on Monday took to Twitter to share his happiness on receiving UAE’s golden visa.

“Extremely grateful to receive the Golden Visa for the UAE. Truly honored and humbled. Looking forward to a memorable association with this beautiful nation!! (sic),” tweeted Tovino.

It makes Tovino Thomas the third Malayalam actor to receive the golden visa after Mammootty and Mohanlal. The two stalwarts of Malayalam cinema received the golden visa last week during their trip to Dubai. Before them, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty were also provided with the golden visa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had in November last year approved the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for professionals in a bid to keep the “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and help in nation-building.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas is currently waiting for the release of Minnal Murali. The superhero film was supposed to be released in cinemas earlier this year. However, the second wave of coronavirus upended its release plans. The buzz is that the filmmakers have struck a deal with Netflix to give it a straight-to-streaming release. However, an official word on the same is awaited.