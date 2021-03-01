After being flooded with Drishyam 3 stories, Jeethu Joseph has a request

Director Jeethu Joseph has requested people to stop flooding his email account with plot ideas for Drishyam 3. His email address, which has been doing the rounds on social media, has received an overwhelming response on the account of a rumour that the director had invited story ideas. It forced the filmmaker to issue a clarification on Monday.

“For the last few days, my email address is being circulated on social media along with a rumour that I have invited stories for Drishyam 3. And if I like a story, I might turn it into a film. It is fake news and I have no intention to seek out story ideas from other people,” he told in a video message that he posted on his Facebook page.

“I used that email address to discuss other stories and to talk with those interested in acting in films. I had mentioned that email address during a radio interview. But, now the problem is my inbox is overloaded and all new emails are getting bounced. So please don’t send stories for Drishyam 3. I am not thinking about this project at the moment. I will delete such emails even without reading them,” he clarified.

The sequel to the 2013 crime thriller Drishyam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, garnered a lot of appreciation when it released earlier this month on Amazon Prime Video. And it has also created a lot of interests in the possibility of Drishyam 3.

Jeethu Joseph earlier revealed that he has already conceived the climax of Drishyam 3. However, he said it will take a few more years before he could start working again on the sequel.