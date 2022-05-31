scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Advantage for Kamal Haasan’s Vikram as Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham postponed

Even though Thuramukham has big names on his cast roster, it faces a massive challenge from a business standpoint going against Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 31, 2022 1:26:59 pm
ThuramukhamThuramukham is helmed by Rajeev Ravi.

Actor Nivin Pauly’s much-awaited movie Thuramukham has been postponed by a week, just three days ahead of its scheduled release on June 3. The film will now open in cinemas on June 10, when the box office will have a clean window in Kerala.

Even though Thuramukham has big names on his cast roster, it faces a massive challenge from a business standpoint going against Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Besides Kamal, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil as one of the three leads. And it also has Vijay Sethupathi playing the main antagonist. As if it’s not enough, the filmmakers recently revealed that Suriya, who has a significant fan following in the state, has played an important cameo in the movie.

Also Read |Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan’s film is ‘proving all estimations wrong’ as it rages towards Rs 150 crore mark

It seems only wise for the makers of Thuramukham to steer clear of the box office at a time when Vikram is likely to dominate the imagination of the movie-going audience in Kerala.

Also, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh’s Major, which is based on the life and times of slain 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will release in Malayalam on June 3.

Filmmaker Rajeev Ravi has directed Thuramukham from writer Gopan Chidambaram’s script. The film is set in the backdrop of the erstwhile ‘chappa’ system. The feudal practice was employed as a method for the distribution of work. As part of the practice, copper coins were thrown at the workers waiting for work. The ones who managed to grab the coins were guaranteed the job. The chaotic system often led to commotion and violence, which we see in the poster of Thuramukham.

The trailer of the movie promised an intense performance from Nivin Pauly. The film’s art director and actor Joju George bagged awards at the recently announced 52nd edition of the Kerala State Film Awards.

