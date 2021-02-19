Adaminte Makan Abu Music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally passes away in Chennai

Issac Thomas Kottukapally Passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was 72. (Photo: DocArt Productions/Instagram)

Music director Issac Thomas Kottukapally passed away in Chennai on Thursday, family sources said. He was 72.

Kottukapally had received the National Award for Best Background Music for Malayalam film Adaminte Makan Abu in 2010.

He composed music for many films including Sancharam, Kutty Srank, Swaham, Bhavam and Kunjananthante Kada, among others.

View this post on /Instagram A post shared by DocArt Productions (@docart_productions)

Born in Pala in Kerala’s Kottayam district, he studied direction and screenplay at the Pune Film Institute. After completing his music course from the American Teachers’ School at Kodaikanal, Kottukapally attended the Trinity College of Music in London and passed sixth grade in piano.

He had also received the State Film Awards for Best Background Music for four films — Bhavam (2002), Margam (2003), Sancharam and Oridam (2004). Kottukapally entered the world of cinema through K G George’s movie ‘Mannu’. Later, he assisted director G Aravindan.

He co-wrote the screenplays for films like Thampu, Kummati and Esthappan. It was with Esthappan that Kottukapally stepped into the background music scene.