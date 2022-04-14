Actresses need to be as ferocious as their male counterparts: Mamta Mohandas

Actor Mamta Mohandas has said that women in the Malayalam film industry need to be ferocious and psychologically vindictive like their male counterparts in order to come to the forefront.

In an interview with Manorama News, Mamta stated reasons why women are unable to make it big in the Malayalam film industry. She said, “The reason why there’s only a few female actors who are dominant in the industry is because women need to be equally ferocious just as our male counterparts. The kind of work our male actors are doing to move forward is something to study from. We don’t do that, especially when it comes to production. With all the disagreements we have on many things, I have huge respect for Prithviraj for the way he gets things done. We need to function that way. We as women can’t be gentle anymore. As women, unless we become psychologically vindictive like the men in the industry, we will not come to the forefront. In many ways, you need to be political, in order to move things forward. And sometimes you have to fake these politics. As long as you feel that you are not 100 per cent capable of carrying some degree of lies inside you, you will not be an effective player in this market, and I think that’s what women lack.”

The actor also hinted at the lack of unity among women in the film industry. “There are many strong women, especially the women in WCC, but why aren’t they coming to the forefront. They even criticise me and I have disagreements with them. But, I think we need to coexist and that’s not happening between women in the industry,” she said.

Mamta Mohandas will be next seen in Prithviraj starrer Jana Gana Mana.