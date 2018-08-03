Actress abduction case: Rachana, Honey Rose back victim’s request for woman judge

Recently, four actresses quit AMMA after Dileep was welcomed back into the organisation. Recently, four actresses quit AMMA after Dileep was welcomed back into the organisation.

Two AMMA members Rachana Nayanakutty and Honey Rose have moved the Kerala High Court seeking to implead themselves in the abduction and sexual assault of a female actor case. Actor Dileep has been made the eight accused in the case for allegedly masterminding the attack against the female actor to settle his personal scores.

The actors will back the victim’s appeal for a woman judge in the case. The petition is now under the consideration of the High Court after being rejected by the Sessions court.

Recently, four actresses quit AMMA after Dileep was welcomed back into the organisation. The resignations were followed by an open letter to AMMA from the WCC questioning their decision.

“AMMA had publicly pledged full support to the member who survived the assault but the decision taken at the said meeting for reinstating the expelled member who is now a charge-sheeted suspect, goes against the promise made by AMMA to the survivor, ” wrote Revathi, Parvathy and Padmapriya to Edavela Babu, the general secretary of the AMMA. A date has been set for the meeting between WCC and AMMA members regarding the issue.

Earlier, about 100 members of the Malayalam film fraternity and about 50 high-profile celebrities of the Kannada film industry had written letters, questioning the AMMA. Some even demanded executive members to step down on moral grounds besides revoking Dileep’s membership.

Dileep, on the other hand, had said that he won’t join the film body before charges against his name were cleared.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd