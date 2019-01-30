Toggle Menu
Actor Sreenivasan hospitalised

Actor-screenwriter-director Sreenivasan was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday morning.

Sreenivasan had trouble breathing while he was dubbing at Lal Media Studios, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, the veteran actor is being treated at the intensive care unit of Ernakulum Medical Centre. More details about his health condition are awaited.

Sreenivasan has acted in more than 200 films and has written a slew of popular Malayalam films. His recent film as a writer was Njan Prakashan, which released during Christmas last year. The comedy film, starring Fahadh Faasil, was appreciated by critics and the audience alike. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film was a hit at the Kerala box office.

