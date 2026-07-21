Mohanlal’s heroine, Kamal Haasan’s on-screen sister, Sreeja quit cinema to marry a fan

Just as difficult as it is to crack one’s way into the film business, surviving there is equally challenging. Even if one gets a bumper debut, whether with or without the help of industry connections, making a place of one’s own and holding on to it is a herculean task that not many manage successfully. Yet, actor Sreeja did not think twice when leaving behind her fortune and bidding goodbye to her movie career.

Although it has been over three decades since her last film, Malayalam and Tamil movie audiences are unlikely to have forgotten her, thanks to the lasting impact she left. But why exactly did Sreeja retire?

Must Read | Malayalam cinema’s patriarch Madhu reveals why he quit acting, returned just for Mammootty

While her film career was largely successful, having shared the screen with superstars like Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan in notable movies, Sreeja’s personal story was far more intriguing, as many of the events in her life seemed to underscore the popular adage, “everything happens for a reason.” For starters, Sreeja, born in Thiruvananthapuram to theatre actors Sreedharan and Usha, had the opportunity to make her acting debut at 10 while accompanying her brother to a film set.

Sreeja was born in Thiruvananthapuram to theatre actors Sreedharan and Usha. (Express archive photo) Sreeja was born in Thiruvananthapuram to theatre actors Sreedharan and Usha. (Express archive photo)

An accidental debut at 10 and rise in Malayalam cinema

When she was 10, her brother received an opportunity to act in director Jeassy’s Nidhi (1982). Usha, who went with him to the film set, took Sreeja along since she couldn’t find a place to leave her. Meanwhile, Jeassy chanced upon the little girl and suggested that she also act in the movie. Thus, Sreeja made her film debut coincidentally. Later, after completing her undergraduate degree, Sreeja acted in a few plays alongside her parents out of curiosity and at their insistence, according to Manorama Online.

Sreeja with director KS Ravikumar and actor Anand Babu on the sets of Cheran Pandian. (Express archive photo) Sreeja with director KS Ravikumar and actor Anand Babu on the sets of Cheran Pandian. (Express archive photo)

Subsequently, she had the opportunity to anchor for a prominent television channel, which paved the way for her reentry into cinema. She made a comeback by playing a supporting character in director Sibi Malayil’s Mutharamkunnu PO (1985). With her performance in Oru Maymasa Pulariyil (1987), Sreeja slowly began garnering attention.

Her career changed significantly in 1989, when she made notable appearances in major films. While she played on-screen sister to Kamal Haasan in Chanakyan and Jayaram in Mazhavilkavadi, Sreeja also portrayed a key role in Mammootty’s blockbuster film Jagratha, the second instalment in the iconic CBI franchise. The same year saw her debut as a leading lady in Annakutty Kodambakkam Vilikkunnu, helmed by veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar.

Story continues below this ad

Don’t Miss | Malayalam’s answer to Pushpa? Why Rs 35 cr actioner Kattalan met shocking fate at box office

Breakthrough with Mohanlal’s Indrajaalam and Tamil hits

Sreeja’s career took off fully in 1990, when she appeared opposite superstar Mohanlal in the blockbuster crime thriller Indrajaalam, helmed by Rajavinte Makan director Thampi Kannanthanam. Her performance overall and her on-screen chemistry with Mohanlal, particularly in the hit track “Kunjikkiliye Koodevide,” caught the attention of audiences.

Sreeja subsequently appeared in movies such as Dr Pasupathy (1990), Champion Thomas (1990), Cheriya Lokavum Valiya Manushyarum (1990), Ezhunnallathu (1991), and Ghoshayaathra (1993). She also played notable roles in Tamil films such as Mounam Sammadham (1990), Cheran Pandiyan (1991), Thaiyalkaran (1991), Purushanai Kaikkulla Pottukkanum (1994), and En Rajangam (1994).

Sreeja with actor R Parthiban in Thaiyalkaran. (Express archive photo) Sreeja with actor R Parthiban in Thaiyalkaran. (Express archive photo)

A movie made for love: How Sreeja met husband Sandhana Pandian

During this time, a young man saw Sreeja in Mounam Sammadham and was immensely taken with her. He wished to make her his life partner. The son of veteran politician and former Tamil Nadu minister C Aranganayagam, the young man, Sandhana Pandian, decided to make a movie with Sreeja. That’s how Sevvanthi (1994), directed by PS Nivas, was born. The romantic drama featured Pandian and Sreeja in the lead roles.

Story continues below this ad

He soon expressed to Sreeja his desire to marry her, and she asked him to discuss it with her family. By then, Sreeja had also developed feelings for him. Her family was more than happy and immediately agreed to the marriage. Sreeja and Pandian tied the knot during the filming of the movie, as reported by The Indian Express in July 1994. The couple has two children together, a son and a daughter.

Interestingly, Sevvanthi became their swansong, and neither Sreeja nor Pandian acted in any other film again. The irony is that Sevvanthi was Pandian’s first and last movie, as if it happened solely for him to find his way into Sreeja’s heart.

ICYMI | ‘I have no positives as an actor’: When Mammootty revealed how he overcame his ‘negatives’

Sreeja on why she refuses to return to cinema

Even though she has received offers to return to the limelight over the years, she has shown no interest. “Cinema will always be dear to me. It brought me fame and led me to find my life partner. But my family is more precious to me than that. There is nothing more beautiful than this life with my husband and children,” she reportedly told a Malayalam channel once.