Actor Shiyas Kareem booked for cheating, outraging modesty of woman

Shiyas Kareem faces charges of cheating and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Actor and reality show star Shiyas Kareem has been booked on charges of cheating, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint lodged by his female business partner, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Kareem allegedly cheated the woman of lakhs of rupees after promising her a partnership in a new business venture.

The complainant further alleged that he failed to honour the agreement after receiving the money.

When she demanded that he return the amount, Kareem allegedly threatened her, the complaint alleged.

Police sources said the complainant, who was abroad, had come into contact with the accused through social media some time ago, and the two later entered into a business partnership.