Actor Shaji Thilakan passes away

Late Malayalam actor Thilakan’s son and TV actor Shaji Thilakan passed away in Chalakudy on Thursday. He was 56.

Shaji Thilakan was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments at Amrita Hospital.

Unlike his father Thilakan, Shaji did not make a dent as an actor in the Malayalam film industry. However, he made a name as a television actor with his performance in daily soap opera Aniyathi, in which he played a negative role.

He is survived by his wife Indira and daughter Abhirami S. Thilakan.

Shaji Thilakan was the son of Shantha, Thilakan’s second wife. He has two siblings, Shammi Thilakan and Shobi Thilakan, who are actors as well.

