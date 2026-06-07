Salim Kumar death: Mammootty, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier mourn demise of National Award-winning actor

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away in Kochi on Saturday at the age of 56 after suffering a heart attack. He had been admitted to a private hospital earlier in the day after his health deteriorated and was placed on ventilator support.
Also Read – Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56
A popular theatre and mimicry artiste, Salim Kumar made his film debut with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam (1997). But he broke through only in the 2000s, particularly with his comic roles in movies.
Salim Kumar won the Kerala State Film Award for the Second Best Actor for his performance in Lal Jose’s Achanurangatha Veedu (2006), followed by both a National Award and another Kerala State Film Award for his leading role in Salim Ahamed’s 2011 social drama Adaminte Makan Abu, which was also India’s official entry for The Academy Awards in 2011. That defining role is a demonstration of his transition from comedy to serious acting over a 22-year acting career, where he appeared in over 300 films. He also turned director, with his 2017 film Karutha Joothan winning the Best Story at the Kerala State Film Awards.
Salim Kumar is survived by wife Sunitha and their two kids. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan offered his condolences for the actor, issuing a statement which read, “Salim Kumar was the pride of North Paravur. Born into an ordinary family that faced poverty and hardships, he rose to the pinnacle of Indian cinema by winning the National Award. He was a rare talent who even reached the Oscar nomination stage through his work.”
'Salim Kumar created an entirely new language of humour,' says Suresh Gopi
In an interaction with reporters, Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi said, “Every departure brings sorrow. When the person leaving us is someone we hold close to our hearts, that sorrow becomes immeasurable. Salim Kumar created an entirely new language of humour. He brought a fresh sensibility to comedy that resonated with a new generation."
Tiny Tom pays his last respects to Salim Kumar
Actor Tiny Tom pays his last respects to actor Salim Kumar at Paravur Town Hall in Ernakulam.
Navya Nair pays her last respects to Salim Kumar
Actor Navya Nair pays her last respects to actor Salim Kumar at Paravur Town Hall in Ernakulam
Ramesh Pisharody pays his last respects to Salim Kumar
Actor and member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Pisharody pays his last respects to actor Salim Kumar at Paravur Town Hall in Ernakulam
Public homage underway
The mortal remains of actor Salim Kumar have been placed at Paravur Town Hall in Ernakulam, where members of the public can pay their last respects.
'Salim Kumar made Malayalis laugh wholeheartedly and reflect deeply through his performances,' says Vinayan
Director Vinayan shared on a note on Instagram which read, "Dear friend Salim Kumar has passed away...Heartfelt condolences. For nearly three decades, he made Malayalis laugh wholeheartedly and reflect deeply through his performances. An exceptional artist, he was also known for speaking his mind and standing firm by his convictions. Even in the face of illness, Salim Kumar never lost his trademark smile and sense of humour. Today, that smile has bid us farewell."
'Thank you for the laughter,' says Meera Jasmine
Actor Meera Jasmine posted on her Instagram Storeis: "Thank you for the laughter and the life beneath it all."
'Thank you for the memories,' says Prithviraj
Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Farewell Salim etta. Thank you for the memories."
'Your uncanny ability to find humor even from the darkest moments will be missed in my life,' says Kunchako Boban
Actor Kunchako Boban posted on Instagram, "When someone who is more than just a friend bids adieu, You are lost for words…!! Your big smile,even bigger laughter, Your uncanny ability to find humor even from the darkest moments,your satirical philosophy …will be missed in my life!! Keep smiling in the Heavens dear….………..SALIMKUMAR….."
'Your loss is an unending grief,' says Mammootty
Actor Mammootty took to X and wrote, "You laughed and made us laugh; you thought deeply and made us think. At times, you wept and moved us to tears. But now, Salim, you leave us only with tears. Your loss is an unending grief, my brother.”
Funeral of Salim Kumar
The funeral of actor Salim Kumar will be held at 3 pm today at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam.
Public homage at Paravur Town Hall
The mortal remains of actor Salim Kumar will be kept for public homage at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am to 1 pm.
Actor Salim Kumar passes away
National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar died in Kochi on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 56. Read More Here.