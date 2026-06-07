Salim Kumar death: Mammootty, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier mourn demise of National Award-winning actor

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away in Kochi on Saturday at the age of 56 after suffering a heart attack. He had been admitted to a private hospital earlier in the day after his health deteriorated and was placed on ventilator support.

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A popular theatre and mimicry artiste, Salim Kumar made his film debut with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam (1997). But he broke through only in the 2000s, particularly with his comic roles in movies.

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Salim Kumar won the Kerala State Film Award for the Second Best Actor for his performance in Lal Jose’s Achanurangatha Veedu (2006), followed by both a National Award and another Kerala State Film Award for his leading role in Salim Ahamed’s 2011 social drama Adaminte Makan Abu, which was also India’s official entry for The Academy Awards in 2011. That defining role is a demonstration of his transition from comedy to serious acting over a 22-year acting career, where he appeared in over 300 films. He also turned director, with his 2017 film Karutha Joothan winning the Best Story at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Salim Kumar is survived by wife Sunitha and their two kids. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan offered his condolences for the actor, issuing a statement which read, “Salim Kumar was the pride of North Paravur. Born into an ordinary family that faced poverty and hardships, he rose to the pinnacle of Indian cinema by winning the National Award. He was a rare talent who even reached the Oscar nomination stage through his work.”