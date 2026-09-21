Radha accuses sister Ambika of ‘stealing cheques’ to claim Rs 46 cr, files complaint

Veteran actor-sisters Radha and Ambika are currently embroiled in a financial dispute after the former filed a case alleging that cheques belonging to her were stolen and misused. In a complaint filed with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner against Ambika and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair, Radha reportedly alleged that signed blank cheques that belonged to her were taken from her home and misused in an attempt to claim around Rs 46 crore.

Radha said she realised the fraud when she checked her bank account statements recently. The complainant also stated that the issue is linked to a wider family dispute over property and financial transactions.

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How Radha discovered the alleged Rs 46 cr fraud attempt

In her complaint, Radha stated that she holds a current account with IDBI Bank for her business, previously existing under the name ARS Garden Studio, and that she possessed cheques for it, The News Minute reported. She kept them so that expenses such as employee salaries, utility bills, taxes and garden maintenance could be paid while she was away.

When the business was renamed RR Gardens in January 2025, Radha said she received a new cheque book and stopped using the old one. However, she forgot about the unused ones at her home in Chennai.

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Meanwhile, on September 17, the bank contacted Radha and informed her that five of the old cheques had been presented for encashment in her sister Ambika’s name, seeking to claim around Rs 46 crore. Radha said she immediately instructed the bank to stop payment on the cheques, maintaining that she had neither handed them over to Ambika nor entered into any financial arrangement with her that would require such transactions.

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Claiming that the cheques were accessed while she was away from her Chennai residence, Radha further alleged that her brother, Mallikarjuna, filled them out, hinting that he and Ambika schemed together.

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In her complaint, the veteran actor also alleged that she is being prevented from accessing her share of the family property, where, according to her, valuables, jewellery, property documents, and other important records have been stored.

Ambika and Mallikarjuna have yet to react to the case.

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About Ambika, Radha

Two of the most celebrated South Indian female actors of the 1980s, Ambika and Radha, originally from Kerala, worked in various languages and shared the screen with some of the biggest names in Indian show business.

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Ambika is best known for her roles in movies such as Neelathamara, Andha 7 Naatkal, Enkeyo Ketta Kural, Sakalakala Vallavan, Vazhvey Maayam, Naan Paadum Paadal, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Uyarndha Ullam, Rajavinte Makan, Irupatham Noottandu, Kakkothikkavile Appooppan Thaadikal, and Mr Bharath, among others.

After starting her career with legendary director Bharathiraja’s Alaigal Oivathillai, Radha appeared in films such as Ilanjodigal, Pakkathu Veetu Roja, Valibamey Vaa Vaa, Nalla Thambi, Tik Tik Tik, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, Muthal Mariyathai, Irakal, Revathikkoru Pavakkutty, and Kadhal Parisu, among others.