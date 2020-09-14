Actor Prabeesh Chakkalakkal passes away

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal was 44. (Photo: Prabeesh Chakkalakkal/Facebook)

Malayalam actor and dubbing artiste Prabeesh Chakkalakkal passed away on Monday in Kochi. He was 44.

According to reports, Prabeesh collapsed on the sets of an awareness movie for the YouTube channel Cochin Colash. He was declared dead when brought to a hospital in Kochi.

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal acted in several telefilms and worked as a dubbing artiste in many movies, including Abrid Shine’s The Kung Fu Master, which was his last film. Meanwhile, he also held employment with JSW Cements Limited.

Prabeesh is survived by his wife Jansy, daughter Taniya and father Joseph.

