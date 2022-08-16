scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Malayalam actor Nedumbram Gopi passes away at 85

Actor Nedumbram Gopi succumbed to age-related ailments at a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

By: PTI | Thiruvalla |
August 16, 2022 5:16:09 pm
Nedumbram GopiNedumbram Gopi was 85.

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumbram Gopi, known for his pious roles in a handful of movies, succumbed to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 85.

A former employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited, Gopi entered tinsel town through the award-winning movie Kazhcha, directed by ace filmmaker Blessy.

His touching performance as a father and grandfather in the 2004 Mammootty-starrer had won wide appreciation.

He later appeared in small but notable roles in a handful of movies, teaming with prominent directors including Jayaraj and actors like Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and so on.

Seelabathi, Ashwaroodhan, Anandabhairavi, Alif and Anachandam were among other notable movies of the actor.

Nedumbram Gopi is survived by his wife and three children.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 05:16:09 pm

