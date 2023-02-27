Actor Kottayam Nazeer hospitalised

Actor Kottayam Nazeer has been admitted to a private hospital in Kottayam after he complained of chest pain.

The actor underwent an angiogram at the hospital. He has now been shifted from the ICU to a private room. The doctors said he is currently stable.

Kottayam Nazeer started his career as a mimicry artist and stage performer. Nazeer made his silver screen debut with Mimics Action 500 (1995). He has starred in over 100 films in his two-decade-long career. The actor was last seen in Mammootty starrer Rorschach, which hit screens last year.

Kottayam Nazeer has also featured in comedy shows like Cinemala, Gulumal, 25 Kottayam Nazeer Show, and Komady Circus among others.