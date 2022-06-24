scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Malayalam actor Khalid dies

Khalid, known for his role in a popular Malayalam comedy serial, was acting in a Tovino Thomas-starrer at Vaikom near Kottayam, sources said.

By: PTI | Kottayam |
June 24, 2022 3:22:44 pm
Theatre and film artiste Khalid died on a movie set near Vaikom on Friday, police said. He was 70. Khalid, known for his role in a popular Malayalam comedy serial, was acting for a Tovino-starrer at Vaikom near Kottayam, sources said.

“He was found lying in the bathroom of the movie set at around 9.30 AM today. The crew members took him to a nearby hospital but could not save his life,” police said.

Well-known cinematographer Shyju Khalid, director Khalid Rahman and cinematographer Jimshi Khalid are his sons. The post-mortem and inquest proceedings are going on, police said.

