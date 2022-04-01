Actor Jagadish’s wife Dr P Rema passes away

Dr P Rema, actor Jagadish’s wife and the former head of the forensic department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, passed away on Friday morning in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 61.

Her funeral will be held on Friday evening at Shanthi Kavadam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr P Rema, whose expertise in forensics proved pivotal in the investigation of many criminal cases in Kerala, was suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the last six years and was bed ridden for more than one year.

Rema is survived by husband, actor Jagadish and daughters Remya and Soumya.

Jagadish has been a mainstay in Malayalam cinema for more than 35 years. He was last seen in the hostage thriller Pada.