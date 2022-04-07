Actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan undergoes bypass surgery

Veteran Malayalam actor and filmmaker Srinivasan has undergone bypass surgery and is now recovering. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam after complaining of severe chest pain on March 30. He is 66.

A health bulletin from the hospital read, “Mr. Sreenivasan, film actor, was admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital on 30th March due to Cardiac Ailment for which he underwent BY-PASS surgery and he is recovering in the Coronary Care Unit. His progress to illness is satisfactory and he is responding well to Treatments and Medications.”

The veteran actor, writer and director #Sreenivasan is on ventilator support after a bypass surgery following heart issues. Wishing him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/cFLbukBInU — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 7, 2022

Sreenivasan has starred in more than 225 films. As a writer, he frequently associated with directors Priyadarshan and Kamal, while his directorial projects include Vadakkunokkiyanthramwon that won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala that was the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues).