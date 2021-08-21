Actor Chithra passes away at 56, Prithviraj Sukumaran mourns the loss

Malayalam actor Chithra, who has also acted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films, passed away on Saturday. She suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Chennai. She was 56. The actor’s funeral will take place in Chennai at 4 pm today.

Chithra was a known name in the south film industry. She acted in almost 100 films throughout her career and worked with the likes of Mohanlal and Prem Nazir in her debut film Attakalasham in 1983. She went on to star in other hit Malayalam dramas including Adavitam, Nadodi, Ekalavyan, Devasuram, Commissioner, Aaram Thampuran and Ustad.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran mourned the demise of Chithra as he tweeted, “Rest in Peace! 🙏”

In 1982, the actor appeared in a Hindi film titled Razia and later was a part of the 1984 film Ek Nai Paheli. She got the title of “Nallennai Chithra” after she did an oil brand commercial that got popular among the masses.

The actor is survived by her husband Vijayaraghavan and daughter Mahalakshmi.