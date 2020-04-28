Amid lockdown, actor Chemban Vinod Jose ties the knot

This is Chemban Vinod Jose’s second marriage. This is Chemban Vinod Jose’s second marriage.

Actor Chemban Vinod Jose tied the knot with his girlfriend Mariyam Thomas on Tuesday.

Chemban announced his wedding through social media handles. Sharing a selfie of himself and wife Mariyam on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “JUST MARRIED 🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

Mariyam Thomas is a psychologist by profession and a native of Kottayam.

This is Chemban Vinod Jose’s second marriage. His first wife Sunitha, a physiotherapist, is settled in the United States. He also has a son from his first marriage, John Chris Chemban who is currently living with his mother.

Chemban was last seen in Trance, which boasted of an all-star cast including Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Gautham Menon, Nazriya Nazim and Soubin Shahir among others.

