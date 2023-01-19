scorecardresearch
Actor Aparna Balamurali responds as college student misbehaves with her during Thankam promotions

Aparna Balamurali was promoting her film Thankam at a college in Kerala, and a fan got on stage and behaved inappropriately with the actress.

Aparna Balamurali's personal space invaded at Thankam promo event (Image_Instagram_Aparna Balamurali)Aparna Balamurali's personal space invaded at Thankam promo event (Image_Instagram_Aparna Balamurali)
Actor Aparna Balamurali responds as college student misbehaves with her during Thankam promotions
Actor Aparna Balamurali is busy promoting her upcoming film, Thankam, which is set to be released on January 26. As part of the promotions, the actress attended a college event in Kerala, where a student got on the stage and behaved inappropriately with the actress.

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, a student comes on stage without permission from the organisers and presents flowers to the actress, who is taken by surprise. He then requests the actress to pose with him, and proceeds to put his hands around the actress’ shoulder. A visibly uncomfortable Aparna immediately moved away and asked him to step away. Hooting by other students can be heard in the background.

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, a user wondered how no one came to help Aparna and stepped in. The tweet read, “A college student misbehaved with actress Aparna Balamurali during the promotion function of Thangam movie. @Vineeth_Sree I’m surprised about your silence  What the hell #Thankam film crew doing there (sic).”

Another user commented, “There are social conventions to be observed in public so that incidents like this do not happen……it’s happening much too often all over the country……our education authorities please take note (sic).”

Later, the student got on stage and apologised to the actress for his inappropriate behaviour and tries to shake hands with Aparna, who refuses to extend her hand but is seen nodding at his ‘sorry’. He then extends the hand to Vineeth Srinivasa, the protagonist of Thankam, who refuses to shake hands as well.

Meanwhile, in a reply to poet-writer Sowmya Radha Vidyadhar Facebook post about the incident, Aparna Balamurali said that she was speechless at that moment. Sowmya Radha wrote on Facebook, “Touching a woman’s body without her permission. Expensive. Trying to touch her again in the name of an apology hand shake. Priceless (sic).” To which, Aparna commented, “The best part- ‘Law college’ I was speechless! (sic)”

 

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 13:40 IST
