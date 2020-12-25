Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor Anil Nedumangad drowns in Malankara dam

Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad, best known for his roles in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Kamattipaadam and Paavada, drowned in Malankara dam in Thodupuzha on Friday. He had stepped into the Malankara dam reservoir to take a bath with his friends.

The actor’s mortal remains are at a private hospital, and will be transferred to the Thodupuzha General Hospital mortuary.

Nedumangad was in Thodupuzha for the shooting of a film in which Joju George is playing the lead.

After his stint on TV as an anchor and producer, Anil Nedumangad made his silver screen debut in 2014 with Njan Steve Lopez. He went on to act in films like Pavada, Kammatti Paadam, Kismath, Parole and Ayyappanum Koshiyum among others. He was last seen in Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, which released in February this year.

Several celebrities from the Malayalam film industry took to social media to mourn the demise of Nedumangad.

Prithviraj tweeted, “Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta.”

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and wrote, “Heart hurts. Can’t make sense of this. RIP Anil etta. Prayers and strength to your family. 💔💔”

(With inputs from Vishnu Varma)