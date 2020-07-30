Actor Anil Murali passes away

Anil Murali was 56. Anil Murali was 56.

Malayalam actor Anil Murali passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 56.

After a stint on the small screen, Anil Murali made his silver screen debut with Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha in 1993. He went to act in over 200 films including several Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu outings.

Read the news in Malayalam

More details awaited.

