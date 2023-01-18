scorecardresearch
Actor Amala Paul denied entry to Kerala temple, cites ‘religious discrimination’

Actor Amala Paul has alleged that she was not allowed to enter a temple in Kerala citing her religion.

Actor Amala Paul has alleged that she faced discrimination on the grounds of her religion in Kerala. According to various reports, the actor was denied entry at Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple in Ernakulam. The temple, like many others in Kerala and a few other states, admits only Hindus into its premises.

While she hasn’t made any public statement on the incident yet, which took place on Monday, she is said to have registered her displeasure in the temple’s visitors’ book. “It is sad and disappointing that religious discrimination still exists in 2023. I couldn’t go near the Goddess but could feel the spirit from a distance. I hope there will be a change in religious discrimination soon. The time will come and we all will be treated equally and not on the basis of religion,” Amala wrote in the visitors’ book according to India Today.

The temple authorities seem to have come under fire owing to this incident and reportedly cited the existing protocol for denying entry to Amala.

Amala was last seen in The Teacher, which was released last December. She played the role of a school drill instructor in the movie. The film follows her struggles when she falls victim to a scandalous video which goes viral. It turns her life upside down. From disappointing her husband to becoming a social pariah, she is put through a winger. The film, however, didn’t make an impression at the box office when it came out. It will debut on Netflix on January 23.

She will also be seen in Christopher, starring Mammootty in the lead. And she has played the female lead in the big-budget film Aadujeevitham.

