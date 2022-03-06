Actor who accused Malayalam actor Dileep of abduction, sexual assault to open up about her ordeal

The woman actor who accused Malayalam actor Dileep of abduction and sexual assault will talk to journalist and author Barkha Dutt on a women-centric festival called We The Women Asia curated by the media personality.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Its social media accounts mentioned the actor will break her silence on being a sexual assault survivor. The interview promises to open a whole new can of worms.

The woman was allegedly abducted and molested in a moving vehicle by a group of men in 2017.

In July the same year, Dileep was arrested on charge of conspiracy behind the incident, and remained in jail for nearly three months before being released on bail.

The Women’s Collective in Cinema (WCC), a group led by a vocal actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathy, Rima Kallingal and Padmapriya Janakiraman, had accused Dileep of using his clout to influence the case and get some of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema to back him.

The WCC pressured AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), a powerful film body, into ending its backing of Dileep and expelling him from the organisation at the time.