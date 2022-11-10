scorecardresearch
From actor to selling lottery tickets: Action Hero Biju fame Mary’s life turned upside down after pandemic

actor MaryMary was seen in Action Hero Biju.

Actor Mary had been doing minor roles in the Malayalam film industry for years. However, her career took off when she managed to get significant run time in the 2016 blockbuster movie Action Hero Biju. Starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, the film is a procedural drama that sheds light on the life of cops on duty.

Mary’s friendly banter with constable Minimon, played by Joju George, made her an instant hit. It’s said that the scenes between them were so popular with the Malayalam audience that they have found an important place in meme culture.

Mary started finding more work after her appearance in Action Hero Biju. And it gave her the confidence to make more risky investments. She took a loan from a district cooperative bank to build a house. But, little did she know that the acting opportunities for her would dry up in the post-Covid world. She is now struggling to make ends meet with no new acting offers on the horizon. And she is pushed to sell lottery tickets on the street to eke out a living.

“I started selling tickets. If a ticket clicks, I thought I would be able to pay off my debts,” said Mary. Her son’s bad health also adds to her woes.

