‘Why hide It?’: Virumaandi star Abhirami on adopting daughter Kalki, defying taboos

Abhirami is one of the few Indian female actors who managed to build a career unscathed by the long break she took in between. While many women in show business have stepped away from the limelight after marriage, Abhirami made the decision to pursue higher studies. She bid adieu to cinema on a high note, after delivering one of the most acclaimed performances of her career as Annalakshmi in Kamal Haasan’s Virumaandi (2004).

Later, she married in silence and continued her journey through life. Ten years after the commencement of her hiatus, she made an impactful comeback through Madhav Ramadasan’s Apothecary and has since been active in cinema, making one forget her prolonged break. While many female artistes have struggled to find a footing in their second innings, Abhirami has been soaring since her comeback, playing a wide range of characters.

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Abhirami’s family

During her hiatus, Abhirami married Rahul Pavanan, the grandson of renowned writer Pavanan. Over a decade later, the happy couple embraced parenthood by adopting a little girl, Kalki. Abhirami later shared the news with her fans on social media, expressing how rewarding the experience has been.

At a time when celebrities generally hesitate to make photos or details of their children public, Abhirami has never shied away from celebrating her daughter. A recent example was her Mother’s Day post, in which she expressed gratitude to her own mother and to Kalki, who made her a mother. During a recent interview, she spoke about why she didn’t think twice about sharing with the world that she and Rahul had adopted a baby girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhirami (@abhiramiact)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhirami (@abhiramiact)

On motherhood

“Why should I hide it? We only hide things that bring us shame, don’t we? Adopting a child is not a wrong thing, so why should it be hidden? I merely shared the joy of becoming a mother with the world. This is my daughter’s story. Whether or not to make personal details regarding her public is her choice. I do not have the permission to disclose those things. I haven’t shared anything that affects her privacy,” Abhirami said during a conversation with Grihalakshmi.

She added, “It has only been four years since Kalki came into our lives. I am not a mother like my own mother, Pushpa. However, I have learned a lot from her. In any other job, mistakes can be corrected. But in parenting, if something goes wrong, it affects the child and us, too, mentally. Yet, there is nothing more beautiful or joyful than this.”

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Abhirami’s career

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Abhirami made her film debut as a child artiste in Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Kathapurushan. She then focused on her studies and later hosted a TV show, which landed her a role in Joshiy’s Pathram. However, it was Njangal Santhushtaranu (1999) that propelled her to fame. Her performance in the family drama, which has been criticised over the years for its blatant misogyny — including by Abhirami herself, who was just 16 while doing the film — earned her a name.

She subsequently played key roles in films such as Sradha, starring Mohanlal, Millennium Stars, Melevaryathe Malakhakkuttikal, and Megasandesam. She also made her foray into Tamil cinema, appearing in movies such as Vaanavil, Middle Class Madhavan, Dosth, Samudhiram, Charlie Chaplin, and Samasthanam, among others. Abhirami quickly became a South Indian sensation and entered the Telugu and Kannada industries as well, playing notable roles in films such as Thank You Subba Rao, Charminar, Cheppave Chirugali, Laali Haadu, Sri Ram, and Raktha Kanneeru.

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Why Abhirami took a break

Regarding her hiatus, Abhirami once told Mangalam, “I had always wanted to study well and secure a good job. Unexpectedly, I received a scholarship to study Psychology in the US. At that time, I was filming Virumaandi. Since I hadn’t committed to any new projects, it felt like the perfect time. That’s how I moved to the US. After completing my course, I landed a job in the marketing field at a company in the US, eventually becoming the Marketing Head. Once I secured the job, my parents moved from Thiruvananthapuram and settled there with me.”

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Since her comeback, Abhirami has played strong roles in movies such as 36 Vayadhinile, Ore Mukham, Maara, Are You Ok Baby?, Garudan, Maharaja, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Vettaiyan, Thug Life, and Indian Penal Law.