Filmmaker AB Raj passes away at 95

AB Raj is the father of actor Saranya Ponvannan. (Photo: B Unnikrishnan/Twitter)

Veteran filmmaker AB Raj passed away on Sunday, following a cardiac arrest in Chennai. He was 95.

Born as Antony Basker Raj in Alappuzha, A B Raj began his career as a filmmaker in Sri Lanka. He directed more than 10 films in Sinhalese under the name A Bhaskar Raj. He also assisted English filmmaker David Lean during the making of the 1957 movie The Bridge on the River Kwai.

In the late 1960s, AB Raj started making movies in Malayalam. Football Champion (1973), Pacha Nottukal (1973), Sasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottu (1973), Kalippava (1972), Nirthasala (1972), Sambhavami Yuge Yuge (1972), Marunnattil Oru Malayali (1971), Neethi (1971), Ezhuthatha Katha (1970), Lottery, Ticket (1970), Kannoor Deluxe (1969), Kaliyalla Kalyanam (1968) are some of the movies from Raj’s vast Malayalam filmography.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut in Tamil at the beginning of the 1970s with Thulli Odum Pullimaan.

AB Raj is the father of Saranya Ponvannan, who is one of the most sought-after character actors in the Tamil film industry.

