Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham goes on the floors

The shooting of Aashiq Abu’s next project Neelavelicham, based on literary giant Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story of the same name, has begun in Kannur. The movie stars Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles.



The crew of Neelavelicham includes Jallikettu fame Girish Gangadharan (cinematography), Rex Vijayan, Shabaz Aman and Bijibal (music), and Saiju Sreedharan (editing).

Aashiq Abu had earlier announced Neelavelicham with Prithviraj and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles. However, due to a clash in dates, both Prithviraj and Kunchako had to back out from the project, paving the way for Tovino Thomas and Roshan Mathew. Neelavelicham also marks Aashiq’s first horror movie.

Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s Neelavelicham was adapted into a movie in 1964. Titled Bhargavi Nilayam, the A Vincent directorial starred Madhu, Vijaya Nirmala and Prem Nazir in the lead roles. It is said to be the first Malayalam horror film.